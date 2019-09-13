Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for western counties

CLEVELAND — A potent cold front will be the culprit for strong to severe storms through the early overnight hours.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 9 p.m. for Crawford, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca & Wyandot counties

The main severe threat, damaging winds, will be part of the squall line expected to affect our evening plans. Friday night football games will be questionable as the evening progresses. The FOX 8 weather app will definitely be helpful in an instance like this.

Not a fan of heat? Fall-like weather returns tomorrow. Humidity will drop, and temperatures will return to normal (75°). A sunny string of days is ahead thereafter.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: