Coroner’s office responds after SUV takes down power pole, crashes into tree in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that ended with an SUV wrapped around a tree.

It happened on Marks Road just south of Grafton Road in Brunswick around 2:45 a.m. Friday. About 100 yards of Marks Road was closed for crews to investigate and clear the crash.

Marks Rd. CLOSED 100 yds south of Grafton Rd. Grafton is open. https://t.co/Bk5t4mOmbu — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) September 13, 2019

The SUV took down a power pole before crashing into a tree in the front yard of a house.

The Brunswick and Brunswick Hills fire departments also responded to the crash.

There was no information immediately available on the driver’s condition or if anyone else was in the vehicle. The Medina County Coroner’s Office did confirm that they were on the scene.

