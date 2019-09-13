Coroner’s office responds after SUV takes down power pole, crashes into tree in Brunswick

Posted 4:18 am, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:43AM, September 13, 2019

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that ended with an SUV wrapped around a tree.

It happened on Marks Road just south of Grafton Road in Brunswick around 2:45 a.m. Friday. About 100 yards of Marks Road was closed for crews to investigate and clear the crash.

The SUV took down a power pole before crashing into a tree in the front yard of a house.

The Brunswick and Brunswick Hills fire departments also responded to the crash.

There was no information immediately available on the driver’s condition or if anyone else was in the vehicle. The Medina County Coroner’s Office did confirm that they were on the scene.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.260115 by -81.878175.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.