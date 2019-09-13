OHSAA warns parents of high school athletes to behave

CLEVELAND– The Ohio High School Athletic Association is warning parents and other adult fans to behave at sporting events.

OHSAA said inappropriate behavior by adults at games and matches in Ohio has reach epidemic proportions, and it’s causing many officials to quit. Nearly 80 percent of high school officials quit after two years and cited unruly parents as the reason why.

“Purchasing a ticket to a high school athletic event does not give you the right to be rude, disrespectful or verbally abusive,” OHSAA said on its website earlier this week.

The organization emphasized parents should  act their age, stay in their lane and not try to live vicariously through their children.

