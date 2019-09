Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Nicholas Gates, 16, left his home in Akron in March and has not been seen since. There is currently a warrant for his arrest.

Gates is 6 feet tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2552.

