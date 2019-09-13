× Men and millennials least likely to tip, study says

CLEVELAND– A recent study is taking a closer look at which groups are better tippers.

The CreditCards.com survey found men and millennials, ages 23 to 38, are least likely to tip, while woman and baby boomers, ages 55 to 73, are more likely. But millenials left an average tip of 22 percent, compared to boomers leaving an average of 17 percent.

Those who worked for tips at some point in their lives leave 5 percent more than those who didn’t on average.

“When in doubt, I think you should tip, particularly if this is a service provider you interact with regularly. You may get better service as a result, and you’ll definitely make a difference to a hardworking member of your community,” said Ted Rossman, industry analyst at CreditCards.com, in a news release.

The study of American adults also noted: