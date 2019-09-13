It’s Apple Season — Here’s some great and healthy recipe ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's Apple Season and there are so many ways to enjoy fresh apples. Jen Hyland is a dietitian at Cleveland Clinic Children's and she shared some great ideas with Fox 8's Kristi Capel. Jen also shed some light on which varieties of apples are the most healthy and why it's so important to eat the apple skin.

Apple Pie Smoothie

½ cup milk or unsweetened milk alternative

¼ cup Greek yogurt, low sugar vanilla or plain

1 Tbsp peanut butter or almond butter

1 apple, frozen, then sliced

2 Tbsp walnuts

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Place ingredients in blender in order listed. Blend together until smooth. Top with more cinnamon, optional graham cracker crumbles!