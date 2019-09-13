Indiana couple accused of abandoning 8-year-old adopted daughter, fleeing to Canada

LAFAYETTE, Ind.– An Indiana couple is facing charges after authorities say they abandoned their 8-year-old adopted daughter.

Michael and Kristine Barnett were charged with two counts of neglect on Thursday. They have not been arrested.

The Barnetts adopted the girl in 2010 and two years later, legally changed her age from 8 to 22, prosecutors told WLFI in Lafayette, Indiana. The girl told officials she was instructed by Kristine Barnett to tell people she just looks young and that she had a form of dwarfism.

The victim told police the couple rented an apartment in Lafayette, then left her and moved to Canada.

Law enforcement said neighbors, who are cooperating with the investigation, helped the girl, according to WLFI.