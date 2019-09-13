I-TEAM: Cleveland EMS supervisors file lawsuit against city over race used in scheduling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A group of Cleveland EMS supervisors filed a federal lawsuit against the city stating race has been used to set work schedule and black EMS captains say City Hall has not made changes even after a ruling by a state agency.

The complaint was first brought to light last year by the FOX 8 I-Team when our investigative team revealed union leaders putting top management on the spot at Cleveland EMS.

The Ohio Civil Rights Commission found that Cleveland EMS "more likely than not” assigned work shifts to captains on the “basis of race and sex.” The commission also found it probable that the city had engaged in an unlawful discriminatory practice. They ordered the city to meet with the union and fix the practice.

Friday, EMS captains took part in a news conference announcing a federal lawsuit, saying the city has not taken steps to correct the problem.

The I-TEAM reached out to the city who is not commenting on the lawsuit. However, last year the city said transfers were made to promote diversity, not to discriminate.

