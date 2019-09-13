LIVE: Heat, humidity & slight risk of severe storms

Posted 11:30 am, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:35AM, September 13, 2019

Live Video

CLEVELAND — The heat returns today!  We’ll be flirting with 90°. It will be the 17th day we’ve hit 90°F or hotter this year.  As the heat and humidity builds in the afternoon, storms will start to develop in the afternoon followed by a line of storms this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the SLIGHT RISK to include our western counties. In addition, adds a 2% tornado threat for the risk area.  We’ll be watching as storms pop ahead a strong cold front this afternoon.

The main severe threat, damaging winds, embedded in a line of thunderstorms that will be moving in from west to east after 6 p.m.  Friday night football games in jeopardy.  Stay tuned.

Not a fan of heat?  A fall feel returns following the front on Saturday.  Humidity drops and temperatures return to normal (75°).  A nice sunny, dry stretch ahead.  You’ll be watering your mums next week!

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.