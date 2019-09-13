LIVE: Heat, humidity & slight risk of severe storms

CLEVELAND — The heat returns today! We’ll be flirting with 90°. It will be the 17th day we’ve hit 90°F or hotter this year. As the heat and humidity builds in the afternoon, storms will start to develop in the afternoon followed by a line of storms this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the SLIGHT RISK to include our western counties. In addition, adds a 2% tornado threat for the risk area. We’ll be watching as storms pop ahead a strong cold front this afternoon.

The main severe threat, damaging winds, embedded in a line of thunderstorms that will be moving in from west to east after 6 p.m. Friday night football games in jeopardy. Stay tuned.

Not a fan of heat? A fall feel returns following the front on Saturday. Humidity drops and temperatures return to normal (75°). A nice sunny, dry stretch ahead. You’ll be watering your mums next week!

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: