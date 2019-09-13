Complete list of high school football scores

Google Earth search leads to discovery of submerged car, helps solve cold case from 1997

Posted 7:58 pm, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:57PM, September 13, 2019

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Google Earth search helped solve a cold case involving a man who went missing in 1997.

According to WPTV, Palm Beach County deputies responded to a home after the resident reported finding a submerged vehicle in the retention pond out back. He told them that the previous resident who lived there had called him after doing a Google Earth search and noticing a vehicle in the water.

The current resident then took his drone out to investigate and saw the same vehicle. Concerned, he called the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were able to remove the car, which had skeletal remains inside.

This week, the TV outlet reports that the remains were positively identified as William Earl Moldt, who was reported missing on November 8, 1997. He was 40 years old at the time.

