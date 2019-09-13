× FOX 8 welcomes Andre Knott to the team

CLEVELAND–Cleveland’s Own Fox 8 News is proud to announce the addition of SportsTime Ohio’s Andre Knott as a contributor to the Fox 8 Sports Team.

While continuing his Emmy award-winning work for STO, Andre will provide reports, features and live coverage of Cleveland sports on all Fox 8 platforms.

Fox 8 News Director Andy Fishman says, “It’s obvious watching Andre‘s work, that he connects with Cleveland athletes and fans in a unique way. We are thrilled to add Andre to Northeast Ohio’s number one source for news.”

Andre says, “as a graduate of Akron St Vincent-St Mary High and Kent State University, I’m truly one of Cleveland’s Own and I’m thrilled to join John Telich and PJ Ziegler on Fox 8.”

