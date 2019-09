Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Today is the 17th day we’ve hit 90°F or hotter this year with the official Friday the 13th high of 92°F

Not a fan of heat? Fall-like weather returns Saturday after the last of the thunderstorms move out of Ohio after 2 AM Saturday. Humidity will drop, and temperatures will return to normal (75°). A sunny string of days is ahead thereafter with no significant weather systems coming through.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: