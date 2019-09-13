Detroit officer helps homeless man trying to shave in puddle outside of ballpark

DETROIT, Mich. — A Detroit police officer has been praised on social media after his act of kindness was caught on camera Wednesday.

According to Fox 2, Officer Jeremy Thomas spotted a homeless man trying to shave in a puddle outside Comerica Park. He said it was obvious the man needed some help.

That’s when he walked over to the man, put on a pair of gloves, poured water into the man’s cup and tried to assist.

“I said, ‘excuse me sir,’ and he’s like, ‘I’m leaving, I’m leaving.’ I was like, ‘No you don’t have to, do you need help?’ and he said, “yes sir,’ before he could even see who I was,” Thomas told the news outlet.

The man had reportedly been given a homeless handout kit containing granola bars, toothpaste, a razor and shaving cream.

“I’ve encountered this guy multiple times this season. Never gave us any bit of an issue. Always respectful — yes sir, no sir,” Thomas said.

Officer Thomas says the man was very grateful for his help, thanked him and walked away with a “big smile” on his face.

However, this kind deed may have gone unnoticed if Jill Schafer, who shared photos of the incident with FOX 8, had not captured the moment and posted photos of it on social media.

“What a great Detroit cop! The game was a rainout, but this officer went way above and beyond to help this man shave,” she wrote in a Facebook post that has been shared over 100 times.

Officer Thomas said he plans to continue doing good deeds for others outside the ballpark.