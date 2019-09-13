Deputies rescue 32 Great Danes found malnourished, living in deplorable conditions

ST. STEPHENS CHURCH, Va. — The King and Queen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they rescued 32 Great Danes from deplorable conditions recently.

According to a press release, deputies executed a search warrant at a home in St. Stephens Church on August 27.

“The condition of the 20 adult dogs and 12 puppies rescued ranged from poor to near death,” said Chief Deputy W.R. Balderson.

Five of the dogs were trapped inside of a camper covered in their own feces and had no food or water. The rest were inside the house where the conditions were said to be so bad that the health department was called in to assist.

Richard Awlasewicz and Candice Wheat were arrested in connection to the case and charged with felony animal cruelty.

“Thanks to the immediate veterinary care and the outstanding attention and care the dogs are receiving from the staff at the King William Regional Animal Shelter, it is apparent that most of the dogs’ conditions are improving daily,” said Balderson.