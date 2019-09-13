× Cleveland police search for missing, endangered 49-year-old man

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 49-year-old man who is believed to be endangered.

Matthew Heutsche was reported missing on August 30 after being taken to St. Vincent Hospital and released.

He was last seen by his aid worker in the 6600 block of Sebert Road. Witnesses report he had been in a fight with another resident before he was taken to the hospital.

He was then released and conveyed to a homeless shelter. His location has been unknown since then.

Police say he spoke to a relative on the phone Tuesday, however his whereabouts are still unknown.

Heutsche is described as being 5’7″ tall and weighing 175 pounds. He was brown hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

