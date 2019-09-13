× Cleveland mayor’s grandson out on bond following assault charges

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson, who was arrested last week on several charges, has been released on bond.

Frank Q. Jackson, 22, was released on bond Thursday, according to court records.

It comes a day after his attorneys filed a motion Wednesday asking the court to modify the conditions of his release by terminating the order that he be placed on a GPS monitoring system. The attorneys said Frank Q. Jackson posted bond Monday, but remained locked up. Officials said there is a shortage of GPS-monitored ankle bracelets.

Prosecutors filed a motion Thursday objecting to any changes in his bond conditions.

“The state has been in communication with the county jail concerning the need for an ankle monitor in this matter,” the motion stated. “We have been told the defendant is being for a monitor at this time .”

Defense attorneys stated the 22-year-old is gainfully employed with a local construction contractor and not a flight risk.

Frank Q. Jackson is facing several charges in connection with the alleged assault of his girlfriend in June. The 18-year-old woman told CMHA police that Jackson punched and choked her.

Earlier this week, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley told FOX 8 that Frank Q. Jackson is a suspect in the Aug. 28 murder of Antonio Parra, 30, of Warrensville Heights.

Witnesses told police two suspects fled the scene. Prosecutors and police said the vehicle seen leaving was registered to the mayor’s grandson, Frank Q. Jackson.

The 22-year-old told police he had sold that car prior to the murder. Police said they believe they found a car similar to that vehicle a few days later burned.

The county prosecutor said he believes an outside agency should be brought in to handle the murder investigation Mayor Frank Jackson told the I-Team Thursday he does not believe it’s necessary for an outside agency to handle the case. He also stressed he does not interfere in his grandson’s criminal cases.

