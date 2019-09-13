Bratenahl police officer hurt after cruiser struck by driver suspected of being ‘impaired by dangerous drugs’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRATENAHL, Ohio -- A police officer from Bratenahl is recovering after his cruiser was hit by an impaired driver on Friday.

According to a press release, it happened on Interstate 90 near Eddy Road around 11:30 p.m.

The officer was conducting traffic enforcement at the time and was partially outside of his vehicle when he noticed another car drifting onto the berm. He then jumped into his cruiser right before it was hit by a minivan.

The minivan then continued to travel off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene to investigate.

They said the driver, who has been identified as 33-year-old Robert Ryan, was wearing his seat belt and had minor injuries. His passenger did not have on a seat belt and was also hurt.

Both men and the officer were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers said Ryan was found to be impaired by dangerous drugs.

He was issued a citation for operating a vehicle while impaired, driving with a suspended license and failing to remain in his lane.

Additional criminal charges are pending.