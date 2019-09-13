Bond set at $1 million for suspect in triple murder at New Year’s Eve party

Tevin Biles-Thomas

CLEVELAND– The man accused of killing three people at a New Year’s Eve Party in Cleveland pleaded not guilty in court on Friday.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, is charged with multiple counts of murder, manslaughter and felonious assault. His bond was set at $1 million.

The shooting happened at a house party near Denison Avenue and West 45th Street on Dec. 31, 2018. Police said a group of people who were not invited showed up, resulting in a fight and gunfire.

Three died: Delvante Johnson, 19; Toshaun Banks, 21; and Devaughn Gibson, 23.

Biles-Thomas was arrested in Georgia late last month.

Biles-Thomas is the brother of Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles. In a statement on her Twitter account, “My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families.”

