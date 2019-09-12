Underpopulated region in Italy paying newcomers over $27K to live, work in area for 3 years

Posted 11:38 am, September 12, 2019, by

The Italian region of Molise, which lies to the east of Rome, says it's willing to pay people to move there, in the hope of reversing a decline in rural populations. (CNN)

MOLISE, Italy — An underpopulated region in Italy is offering to pay newcomers over $700 a month to live and work in one of its villages.

According to the Guardian, the Molise region has experienced a population decline as more than 9,000 residents have left the area since 2014.

In order to increase residents, the region is willing to pay €700, approximately $770, each month for three years to newcomers who move villages with less than 2,000 residents and open a business. That comes out to a total of about $27,720.

“If we had offered funding, it would have been yet another charity gesture,” Donato Toma, the president of Molise, told the news outlet. “We wanted to do more; we wanted people to invest here. They can open any sort of activity: a bread shop, a stationary shop, a restaurant, anything. It’s a way to breathe life into our towns while also increasing the population.”

Toma also said that each town with a population of less than 2,000 could receive around $11,000 to build infrastructure and promote cultural activities, acknowledging that it’s not just about increasing population, but also about giving people a reason to stay.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.