Suspect threatened to shoot clerk in robbery at Cleveland cell phone store

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Division of Police released video and photos from the armed robbery of a Metro PCS store.

A man walked into the store on Cedar Avenue on Aug. 14 and demanded all the phones from under the register. He told the employee if she looked at his face, he would blow her head off, according to the police report.

The suspect took the clerk's cash and money from the register, then ordered her to get on the ground for 10 minutes. He said if he saw he get up, he would come back to the store and kill her, the report said.

The suspect was about 6 feet tall and between 30 and 35 years old. He had a mustache and goatee, and was wearing white winter gloves during the robbery.

Anyone with information should call Cleveland police.