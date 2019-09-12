South Euclid police share video of theft suspect being tasered after they say he refused to comply

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — The South Euclid Police Department is sharing body camera footage from a recent arrest.

According to a Facebook post, officers responded to a call for theft on September 8.

After further investigation, they were able to find the suspect vehicle and conduct a traffic stop.

The suspect also reportedly had two warrants for his arrest.

Throughout the video, you can hear the officers asking him to get out of the vehicle, but he refuses. Someone else in the vehicle also encourages him to cooperate and he continues to stay seated.

Eventually, one of the officers deploys a taser and he is then taken into custody.

***Warning: The video may upsetting to some viewers***

