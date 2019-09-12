Showers early this morning, cloudy afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Showers and with isolated thunder this morning expected to fade by 8 a.m. A front drops in creating quite the temperature spread today resulting in the 70s (N)/80s (S). Spotty showers are possible today, but the threat for thunderstorms will be just south of our area.

Fall is less than two weeks away (Monday, September 23 @ 3:50 a.m.) and just when you thought fall-like weather was possibly here to stay, there is plenty of late summer heat to be had!

Here's your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

