Scattered storms expected Friday, could impact some football games

Posted 10:59 pm, September 12, 2019

CLEVELAND -- The heat returns Friday! We’ll be flirting with 90 degrees for one more day.

If we hit 90 degrees, it will be the 17th day we’ve hit 90 degrees or hotter this year.

Sunshine will rule the a.m. hours, but as heat and humidity build in the afternoon, storms will start to develop in the afternoon or evening hours.  A cold front will be moving through in the evening from 8 p.m. to Midnight.

Some of the Friday night football games may be in jeopardy.  Stay tuned.

There is a marginal risk of a few isolated strong to severe storms including damaging winds and hail.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

