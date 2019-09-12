QB Sam Darnold out with mono for Monday night game against Browns

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND–  New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is out for the Monday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Adam Gase said Darnold was diagnosed with has mononucleosis and could miss several weeks.

The coach and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains went to the QB’s house to break the news. Gase said Darnold was alarmed by his sudden weight loss.

Trevor Siemian, a five-year veteran, will start in his place. He took most of the reps during Wednesday’s practice when Darnold was sent home.

Running back Le’Veon Bell is dealing with a shoulder injury, which Gase said could just be soreness. Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the rest of the season with a neck injury.

The Browns fell to the Titans, 43-13, in Week 1.

