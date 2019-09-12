× Mayor’s grandson wants out of jail, asking to have GPS monitoring removed as bond condition

CLEVELAND — A hearing to amend the bond for Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson, who remains in the county jail, is set for Monday.

Attorneys for Frank Q. Jackson, 22, filed a motion Wednesday asking the court to modify the conditions of his release by terminating the order that he be placed on a GPS monitoring system.

The attorneys argued that Frank Q. Jackson posted bond Monday but remains in custody. Court records show he posted 10% of his bond Monday.

Officials have said there is a shortage of GPS-monitored ankle bracelets.

The motion states the 22-year-old is gainfully employed with a local construction contractor and not a flight risk.

Frank Q. Jackson is facing several charges in connection with the alleged assault of his girlfriend in June. The 18-year-old woman told CMHA police that Jackson punched and choked her.

Earlier this week, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O’Malley told FOX 8 that Frank Q. Jackson is a suspect in the August 28 murder of Antonio Parra, 30, of Warrensville Heights.

Witnesses told police two suspects fled the scene. Prosecutors and police said the vehicle seen leaving was registered to the mayor’s grandson, Frank Q. Jackson.

The 22-year-old told police he had sold that car prior to the murder. Police believe they found a car similar to that vehicle a few days later burned.

The county prosecutor believes an outside agency should be brought in to handle the murder investigation.

No charges have been filed in connection with the murder case.

