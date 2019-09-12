× Man found in bag on Cleveland’s east side was beaten to death

CLEVELAND– The man whose body was found in a bag died of blunt force impacts to the head, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A group of children were playing when they made the discovery at East 88th Street and Bessemer Avenue Sunday evening. The kids notified an adult, who then called police.

The medical examiner’s office identified the victim as 35-year-old Raymell James Christopher Washington.

41.465953 -81.625980