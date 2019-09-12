Man found in bag on Cleveland’s east side was beaten to death

Posted 1:04 pm, September 12, 2019, by

CLEVELAND– The man whose body was found in a bag died of blunt force impacts to the head, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A group of children were playing when they made the discovery at East 88th Street and Bessemer Avenue Sunday evening. The kids notified an adult, who then called police.

The medical examiner’s office identified the victim as 35-year-old Raymell James Christopher Washington.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.