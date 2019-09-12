Prosecutors say man operated international drug trafficking ring from jail cell in Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- On Thursday, law enforcement officials held a press conference to discuss a federal drug bust that led to the indictment of ten people, some of whom are from the Cleveland area.

According to prosecutors from the U.S. District Court in Cleveland, the leader, Jose Lozano-Leon, smuggled a cellphone into prison where he allegedly controlled large shipments of fentanyl stamped into pills, heroin, cocaine other drugs from Mexico to Cleveland.

“The lead defendant is accused of running an international drug trafficking organization from a jail cell in Ohio,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “He has come to this country illegally and allegedly made his living selling the same kinds of drugs that are killing our friends and neighbors. He is an importer of pain and will be prosecuted accordingly.”

Lozano was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after he was deported and then reentered the country illegally.

More than a dozen agencies assisted with the investigation, including Ohio BCI, DEA and Cleveland police.