‘It’s unfathomable’: Local Boy Scouts troop says someone stole the trailer they use for camping

ONTARIO, Ohio -- Police are investigating after a trailer that's used by a local Boy Scout troop was stolen from a church parking lot.

According to the leaders of Troop 170, the trailer has never been messed with in the ten years they've parked it there.

"Once we called everybody, they were like it was just unfathomable that somebody took it," said Riki Rietschlin, who is one of the scout leaders.

The trailer is used for camp outs and housed dutch ovens, camping axes, Coleman stoves, tents and other supplies.

Reitschlin said it's valued at about $7,000 and was visibly marked with the troop's name on the exterior.

"We are limited on funds and I mean this was stuff that has been accumulated over I'[d say probably ten years and fifteen years maybe more," he explained.

Anyone who sees the trailer is asked to call Ontario Police at 419-529-2115