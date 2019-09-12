I-TEAM: Another inmate attempts to escape from the Cuyahoga County jail system

CLEVELAND — The I-TEAM has learned that another inmate attempted to escape from behind bars in Cuyahoga County.

The latest incident happened on Monday at the county’s jail facility in Euclid.

A spokesperson for the County said a prisoner “got out of a secured area.” He was later discovered in an employee locker area.

That inmate was then taken back into custody and transferred to the main county jail in downtown Cleveland.

Just a week ago, an inmate escaped out of the main jail and was on the run for two days until he was captured. He may have been missing for up to twelve hours before anyone even realized he was gone.

Cuyahoga County leaders still have not said how that prisoner got out of the downtown jail, and they have not released any reports on it either.

The I-TEAM has has requested that report and more information about this week’s incident at the jail complex in Euclid.

The county said in both cases, officials are looking into how the inmates did what they did along with what employees were doing.