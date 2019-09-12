× How you can help the four-foots: 5th Annual Dick Goddard APL Telethon taking place today

CLEVELAND – Today’s the day! The 5th Annual Dick Goddard APL Telethon starts this morning and continues throughout the day.

The telethon runs from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. and will raise money to help the nearly 14,000 animals that the Cleveland Animal Protective League cares for every year. The event is sponsored by Embrace Pet Insurance.

The Cleveland APL does not receive any funding from tax dollars. Their budget is over $6 million a year and nearly all funding comes from donations.

The shelter also provides spay and neutering services, and advanced surgeries. None of it would be possible without the public’s help.

Legendary FOX 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard began hosting the telethon in 2015 and it continues to grow each year. Mr. Goddard will be in attendance at the telethon today around 6 a.m.

You can make donations by phone at (216) 566-PETS (7387) and (866) 392-PETS (7387) or online to benefit the Cleveland APL.

Here’s a breakdown of how your donation will help:

$25 will provide heartworm tests for 5 dogs

Last year our viewers helped to raise more than $141,000 for the four-foots at the Dick Goddard APL Telethon. We hope you join us in helping them again this year.

