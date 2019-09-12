High school football players donate clothes to classmate bullied for wearing same outfit every day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two high school football players in Tennessee donated clothes to a classmate who had been bullied for wearing the same outlet every day.

According to WHBQ, students had been making fun of freshman Michael Todd since the beginning of the school year.

“I’ve been bullied my entire life,” Todd told the news outlet. “I really don’t have clothes at home. My mom can’t buy clothes for me because I’m growing too fast.”

So, two football players, Kristopher Graham and Antwan Garrett, went through their closets and grabbed a bunch of clothes to donate to their classmate.

“When I saw people laugh and bully him, I felt like I needed to do something,” Graham reportedly said.

Then, on Tuesday, they gave Todd bags filled with shirts, shorts and shoes during his third period class.

Todd told the news outlet their generosity was “awesome” and that it was “best day of [his] entire life basically.”

The football players say they hope the inspire others to help those in need.

Those who would like to help Todd cab drop off or ship clothes to the address below or make monetary donations, here.

MLK College Preparatory School

1530 Dellwood Avenue

Memphis, TN 38127

Michael’s sizes are:

Pants- 29/32

Shirts- Medium and Large

Shoes- 9.5 and 10