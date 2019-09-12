× GM recalls more than 3.4M pickups, SUVs to fix brake issues

General Motors has issued a recall on more than 3.4 million pickup trucks and SUVs nationwide in order to fix a brake problem.

According to Fox Business, the models recall include the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks from model year 2014-18. It also includes the Cadillac Escalade from 2015-17 and the GMC Yukon, Chevy Suburban, and Tahoe from 2015-18.

GM says there’s a problem with the vacuum pump, adding that the amount of vacuum created by the pump may decrease over time. This could affect the vehicles’ brake assist feature by increasing the distance needed to stop and risking a crash.

The company says they are notifying car owners and that GM dealers will recalibrate the electronic brake control module for free.

This recall comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating the issue last November.

