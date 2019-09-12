Live video: Former judge Lance Mason sentenced for murdering his ex-wife Aisha Fraser

CLEVELAND– Former Cuyahoga County judge Lance Mason will be sentenced on Thursday for the murder of his ex-wife, Aisha Fraser.

The 52-year-old pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, violating a protection order and grand theft last month. He faces life in prison.

Prosecutors said Mason brutally killed Fraser, 45, in front of the couple’s children on Nov. 17 at a home in Shaker Heights. While fleeing, he crashed into a police cruiser and injured an officer.

In 2014, Mason pleaded guilty to domestic violence and attempted felonious assault after investigators said he punched and choked Fraser in front of their two young children. He was sentenced to two years in prison and released after serving nine months. He was removed from the bench and suspended by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The city of Cleveland hired him in 2017 as the minority business development administrator in the office of equal opportunity. Fifteen other candidates applied for the $45,000-a-year position. The city insisted Mason was the most qualified person for the job, based on his law degree.

Fraser was a beloved sixth-grade teacher at Woodbury Elementary School and is survived by her two daughters, ages 9 and 11.

