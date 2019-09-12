Former ‘Howard Stern Show’ sidekick Artie Lange is sober, thinner and out of rehab

Artie Lange has a new life to go with his new look.

The comedian took to Twitter this week to announce that he was out of rehab and enjoying sobriety.

Great to be home! 7 months 14 days sober but one day at a time. Lots of new stories to tell. Will announce some new tour dates on Friday. Thanks for the support. Love you all. pic.twitter.com/vkdN7gMCSI — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) September 10, 2019

Lange reportedly entered a long-term treatment facility after he was jailed in New Jersey in January because he tested positive for cocaine twice in six weeks.

“Great to be home!,” Lange tweeted along with a photo of himself. “7 months 14 days sober but one day at a time.”

The comedian looks decidedly more svelte in the photo and he was hailed on Twitter for both looking healthier and his time sober.

Lange is well known as a former sidekick on the “Howard Stern Show.”

In May, Stern talked to New York Times Magazine about his friend who has long struggled with addiction, saying, “I choose my words about Artie carefully, because I love him.”

“What’s happening with Artie makes me very sad,” Stern said. “We’ve lost touch, and that’s my doing. I got my fingers crossed for the guy.”

Fans were especially concerned about the comedian after a mugshot taken after an arrest in May showed his nose flattened from years of drug abuse.

Artie Lange’s Mug Shot Reveals His Disappearing Nose After Years Of Cocaine Abuse & Fans Freak (via @HollywoodLife) https://t.co/l4SXVAe49F — TMZ (@TMZ) May 26, 2019

Based on his tweet, it sounds like Lange will be mining his experience getting sober for material for his act.

“Lots of new stories to tell. Will announce some new tour dates on Friday,” he tweeted. “Thanks for the support. Love you all.”

Thousands of fans, comedians and “Howard Stern Show” regulars expressed their support for Lange.

Looking good Artie! — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 10, 2019

Looking great Artie!!!!! I’m so happy for you. Sobriety suits you. Keep it up — Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) September 11, 2019

KEEP IT UP ARTIE!! — McNeil (@Reflog_18) September 11, 2019

Best news I've heard all year! Congrats pal- see you soon — Greg Fitzsimmons (@GregFitzShow) September 11, 2019