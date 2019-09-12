Elyria police investigating after boy says man tried to grab him while he was walking home

ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria City Schools issued a notice to parents after receiving a report about a suspicious person in the neighborhood of McKinley.

According to the district’s Facebook post, a student claims he was approached by a man while walking home on Oxford Avenue. The man allegedly put his hand around the boy’s arm, but he was able to pull away and escape.

Police are investigating the incident and have stepped up patrols in the area.

Students are reminded to always be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to an adult.