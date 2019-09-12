‘More delay, less benefit’: Cleveland Clinic doctor encourages public to get flu vaccination early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEVELAND -- Doctors want to remind the public about the importance of flu vaccinations.

Even though flu season isn't here yet, they say it's never too early to get the shot.

"It's never too early. The more delay, the less benefit," said Dr. Sherif Mossad, who works at Cleveland Clinic.

Months ago, researchers determined the top five flue strains that are likely to appear this winter.

And while the vaccine isn't always perfect, Dr. Mossad said it's still the best defense against the flu virus.

"It's not happened that all four (strains) were new and that it was completely useless. On average, it's about 60% effective or 70% depending on one's health," he said.

Starting next week, the Cleveland Clinic will begin to open flu clinics at all of its locations around Northeast Ohio.

