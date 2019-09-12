× Company will pay you $1,000 to drink coffee for a month

CLEVELAND — Attention coffee-lovers! We’ve found your dream job.

Business.org is looking for someone to taste-test locally-owned coffee for an entire month.

The organization will pay the selected candidate $1,000 to ditch corporate coffee shops, like Starbucks, and frequent locally owned coffee shops instead.

The individual selected for the position must visit at least eight locally-owned coffee shops over the course of the month, taking photos of the beverages and writing short summaries of your experiences. They’re also expected to track and compare the costs, benefits and potential setbacks of moving towards a buy-local lifestyle.

To be considered for the position you must love coffee, be a “self-professed Starbucks addict,” willing to share your experience on your own social media channels, maintain a strong social presence and commit to a buy-local lifestyle to satisfy your coffee needs.

There are no required coffee houses; you can pick which local shops you visit.

The selected candidate will receive $250 upon hiring and the remainder of the funds after completition of the project.

Applications close on September 30. Click here for more information or to apply.