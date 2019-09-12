Company will pay you $1,000 to drink coffee for a month

An espresso coffee is seen at Eternity Coffee Roasters during National Coffee Day on September 29, 2014 in Miami, Florida. The day is for coffee drinkers to celebrate and enjoy the popular beverage which 50% of the population, equivalent to 150 million Americans, drink espresso, cappuccino, latte, or iced/cold coffees. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Attention coffee-lovers! We’ve found your dream job.

Business.org  is looking for someone to taste-test locally-owned coffee for an entire month.

The organization will pay the selected candidate $1,000 to ditch corporate coffee shops, like Starbucks, and frequent  locally owned coffee shops instead.

The individual selected for the position must visit at least eight locally-owned coffee shops over the course of the month, taking photos of the beverages and writing short summaries of your experiences.  They’re also expected to track and compare the costs, benefits and potential setbacks of moving towards a buy-local lifestyle.

To be considered for the position you must love coffee, be a “self-professed Starbucks addict,” willing to share your experience on your own social media channels, maintain a strong social presence and commit to a buy-local lifestyle to satisfy your coffee needs.

There are no required coffee houses; you can pick which local shops you visit.

The selected candidate will receive $250 upon hiring and the remainder of the funds after completition of the project.

Applications close on September 30.  Click here for more information or to apply.

