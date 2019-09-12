Cleveland woman shares story of terrifying attack during morning jog; police looking for suspect

CLEVELAND — A woman says neighbors and passing drivers helped scare off a man who brutally attacked her during a morning jog.

It happened near West 41st Street and Bailey Avenue in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

“I heard someone running up behind me and I just assumed it was another runner, so I stepped to the side and I turned around to make sure that they had cleared to pass me and I turned around, I got hit in the face,” recalls Amelia Earhart.

The 45-year-old is still in pain from a concussion and has five stitches over her left eye.

She said the more she screamed, the more violent the man became.

“He put his hands around my neck and got me to stop screaming, right, putting pressure on my throat. I couldn’t breathe or talk and he just started saying ‘where’s the money, where’s the money?’,” she said.

The attacker got away, but neither Earhart, nor any witnesses could see him well enough to get a clear description.

Cleveland police are hoping that someone may have captured the attack on surveillance or doorbell video that could help track him down.

They also want to remind early morning or late night joggers to consider using the “buddy system” and run with someone else.