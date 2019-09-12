× Cleveland police search for suspect in assault, robbery

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a female and stealing her purse.

According to authorities, the incident occurred Monday around 1 a.m. near West Boulevard and Detroit Avenue.

Several minutes after the robbery the man used the victim’s credit card at several places in the Detroit Avenue area.

Police describe the man as being 25 – 30 years old. He was caught on surveillance camera wearing a grey Ohio State t-shirt, denim shorts and dark shoes with light colored shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Zverina at (216) 623-2532.