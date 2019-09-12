Cleveland Metropolitan School District report card shows growth, improvements across all grades

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metropolitan School District has made progress in several categories on their annual state report card, with the district’s overall grade increasing from an F to a D.

Ohio released its annual school report cars Thursday and, according to CMSD, the district has seen growth across all grades.

Here’s a breakdown of CMSD’s improvements:

2.6 percentage point increase in K‐3 literacy, with 85.3% of last year’s third grade students meeting the third grade guarantee

An increase on the Performance Index for the fourth consecutive year

An increase on their gap closing measure

16.1 percentage point increase in English Language Proficiency with 59.5% of students meeting their language acquisition goals

3.6 percentage point increase in the 4‐year graduation rate, which now stands at 78.2%

Graduation rates for Hispanic students and African‐American students of 77% and 79.8% respectively

A five‐year graduation rate of 81.5%

CEO Eric Gordan says that these collective improvements earned the district an overall rating of D, moving CMSD up from last year’s F grade. Adding that CMSD is continuing to see progress under ‘The Cleveland Plan‘ and has met its goal to become a ‘Say Yes to Education‘ city.

However, he also acknowledged there is still work to be done.

“We are making progress and are faring well relative to our peers,” Gordon said in a press release. “We said we would get a D, and we did. We also said that would not be good enough. It’s not. We still have a lot of work to do. Our community deserves better, and we’re going to get there.”

The district will emphasize writing and complex math problems this year. Gordon says they are committed to showing continued progress again next year.

