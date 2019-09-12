Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson tells I-TEAM he has not interfered with grandson’s criminal cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson sat down for an interview with the I-TEAM to discuss the circumstances surrounding his grandson's criminal cases.

He said he never used his position in power to interfere with the investigations.

“I do not interfere and I have not interfered,” Jackson said.

The mayor’s grandson, 22-year-old Frank Q. Jackson, is facing several charges in connection with the alleged assault of his girlfriend back in June. The 18-year-old woman told CMHA police that Jackson punched and choked her.

Earlier this week, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O’Malley told FOX 8 that Frank Q. Jackson is a suspect in the August 28 murder of Antonio Parra, 30, of Warrensville Heights.

Witnesses told police two suspects fled the scene. Prosecutors and police said the vehicle seen leaving was registered to the mayor’s grandson, Frank Q. Jackson.

Homicide detectives went to the mayor’s home to talk to the grandson about the murder.

The 22-year-old told police he had sold that car prior to the murder, and his attorney stresses he is innocent.

Rumors circulated that when officers were at the mayor’s house, he told them to turn off their body cameras.

“I did not ask anyone to turn off a body camera,” Jackson said. “I did not interfere.”

Police Union President Jeff Follmer said he believes the mayor.

“I know for a fact the mayor never told anyone to turn off their body cameras. There are no ifd, ands, or buts about it,” Follmer said.

The county prosecutor believes an outside agency should be brought in to handle the murder investigation. Mayor Jackson disagrees.

“Why fix something that is not broken,” he said.

The mayor added that he has spoken to his grandson once on the phone since he has been arrested and said the 22-year-old does not live with him.

“He is welcome at my home anytime,” Jackson said. “Any time of the day or night and that’s what he does, he comes any time day or night."

