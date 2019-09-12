Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson releases video statement following grandson’s arrest

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson released a statement on video addressing the recent arrest of his grandson and the ongoing investigation.

Frank Q. Jackson, 22, is accused of attacking an 18-year-old woman in June and is linked to the murder of a Warrensville Heights man. Initially, the city prosecutors declined to file charges against the mayor’s grandson in the assault. Later, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office announced he was indicted for felonious assault, abduction and failure to comply.

“Neither I, nor anyone associated with me interfered with any investigation or determining any charges in regards to any member of my family,” Jackson said in the video, released on Thursday. “You can choose to believe the media or you can choose to believe me.”

The video statement from the mayor also includes portions of an interview with a local reporter about whether there is a need for additional oversight, the use of body cameras and if he asked police to handle the case differently.

“They should handle the case according to what is proper protocol in their investigation as they do in any case. So I have not, I have no need to give instructions because they handle the case according to what is proper,” Jackson said. “I don’t interfere. I don’t interfere in the investigation, I don’t interfere in whether someone gets charged or not. I don’t interfere and I have not interfered.”

The victim of the June 10 assault said Frank Q. Jackson choked her, punched her and hit her with a metal truck hitch. Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police said city prosecutors did not file charges because the 18-year-old victim did not want to pursue them.

The investigation into the Aug. 28 murder of Antonio Parra, 30, took police to the mayor’s home. County prosecutors said a vehicle spotted leaving the scene is registered to Frank Q. Jackson.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said the homicide should be investigated by an outside agency.

FOX 8 News’ request for video from when officers were at the mayor’s home was denied. Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer said he’s not aware of any officers being told by the mayor to turn off their body cameras at the scene.

