Boy invites great-grandparents to dress up as characters from ‘Up’ for his birthday photoshoot

An adorable photoshoot involving a little boy and his great-grandparents is capturing the hearts of many on the internet.

Rachel Perman said she asked her five-year-old son Elijah to pick a theme for his birthday photos.

He of course decided to go with his favorite movie “Up” and told her he wanted to dress up just like the characters.

“My son is obsessed with ‘Up’ and so it seemed like a sweet idea to get my grandparents involved with the process. I love that we get to celebrate them as well!” said Perman.

Perman, who is a photographer, took the photos herself and then shared them to social media where they went viral.

She also helped plan a special shoot for Elijah’s twin sister, which was unicorn-themed.

She said their birthday has special meaning since she was diagnosed with cancer right after they were born.

“My oldest was 5 at the time and I hated not knowing if I would get the same time with them that I got with her. So for their 5th birthday I wanted to celebrate the things they love with photos! Its a celebration for me and them!” she explained.