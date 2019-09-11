× Girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith killed in I-90 crash

CLEVELAND– The woman killed in the crash on Interstate 90 in Cleveland early Wednesday is the girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith, the team said in a statement.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the West 140th Street exit ramp at about 2 a.m. Smith was driving a 2019 Lamborghini when his tire blew, causing the car to strike the center median wall, Cleveland police said.

Smith and his girlfriend, 26-year-old Petara Cordero, got out of the car. A short time later, a woman in a Mazda hit the passenger’s side of the Lamborghini and Cordero, who was standing on the shoulder, Cleveland police said.

Cordero was taken to Fairview Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the second car was also taken to the hospital, and was treated and released. According to police, she admitted she had been drinking.

Smith and Cordero recently celebrated the birth of their daughter, Haven Harris Smith.

The Browns said players were notified of the sudden loss during a team meeting. Head coach Freddie Kitchens also visited Smith at his home.

“Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “Our entire organization mourns with Chris, his family and the Cordero family. We will do everything possible to offer them our support, comfort and any resources in this most difficult time.”

The team will have counselors onsite throughout the week for players and staff.

Smith was not injured and not impaired, police said. No charges have been filed yet and the crashes remain under investigation.

Smith, 27, was drafted by the Jaguars in 2014. He signed a three-year deal with the Browns last year.