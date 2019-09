MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield firefighters were caught on video rescuing an albino deer Monday.

According to a post on the Mansfield Firefighters’ Facebook Page, it happened in the 1200 block of South Main Street.

The deer appears to have gotten caught in netting, according to video posted on the Facebook page.

According to the post, the chances of seeing an albino deer in the wild are about one in 30,000.