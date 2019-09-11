Three suspects charged in armed robbery of Parma Verizon store

PARMA, Ohio– Three suspects were charged in the armed robbery of the Verizon store on Ridge Road in Parma.

A customer was pistol whipped in the head while a clerk had a gun pointed at his head during the Sept. 8 holdup, Parma police said.

Officers searched the area and attempted to pull over a car driving erratically. Police chased the speeding car until it crashed into a guardrail on the ramp to Interstate 71 north at Pearl Road in Cleveland.

One suspect fled and was arrested in Riverside Cemetery. The other two men were still in the car and taken into custody without incident.

On Wednesday, Parma police said Quashaun Ranale Burchett, 28; James Robert Driffin, 23; and Jabree Daver Ellington, 21, were charged with aggravated robbery. Additional charges will be presented to a Cuyahoga County grand jury.