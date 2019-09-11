Summer heat holds strong in the forecast, some storms expected

Posted 10:01 pm, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:00PM, September 11, 2019

CLEVELAND — The summer heat will hang tough for much of the 8-day forecast.

A few storms will be around through the evening creating strong winds, frequent lightning, and downpours.

Thursday will result in the 70s (N)/80s (S) and the best threat of storms in our southern counties along the front. Advection fog will also be possible along the lake with a wind shift and cooler/less humid air mass settles into NE Ohio.

Fall is less than 2 weeks away (Monday, September 23 @ 3:50am) and  just when you thought fall-like weather was possibly here to stay, there is plenty of late summer heat to be had!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.