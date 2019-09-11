Summer heat holds strong in the forecast, some storms expected

CLEVELAND — The summer heat will hang tough for much of the 8-day forecast.

A few storms will be around through the evening creating strong winds, frequent lightning, and downpours.

Thursday will result in the 70s (N)/80s (S) and the best threat of storms in our southern counties along the front. Advection fog will also be possible along the lake with a wind shift and cooler/less humid air mass settles into NE Ohio.

Fall is less than 2 weeks away (Monday, September 23 @ 3:50am) and just when you thought fall-like weather was possibly here to stay, there is plenty of late summer heat to be had!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: