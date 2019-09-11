× Show Info: September 11, 2019

Cooking with David Moss

David kicked off the show by making Hungarian Peppers with Sausage. Click here for his recipe.

Fall destination

Looking for a picturesque place to visit this fall? Head to Berlin Heights, home to Quarry Hill Winery. The winery is open seven days a week until the end of September. www.quarryhillwinery.com

Put your best face forward

Healthy skin can be achieved at any age if you follow a few key steps. According to Lisa Stewart, owner of Solia Spa, it starts with what you eat! Solia Spa is located in Brecksville. soliaspa.com

Modern Mexican Cantina

There’s a new spot in Canton that’s spicing up the downtown. Angry Avocado is located on Market Avenue. The restaurant is closed Sundays & Mondays. facebook.com/angryavo

Redesign your space

Before you redecorate your home, there are a couple important things to consider. Laurie Lindbloom from LZL Interiors Design says start with your floor plan. Review your lifestyle and how the space will be used. lzlinteriors.com

Be aware and prepared!

September is National Preparedness Month. Marsha Ferrell, Owner of Iron Eagle Training suggests keeping certain items in your car including emergency flashers For more information and class schedule visit www.ironeagletraining.com

Protect your pets

September is also Pet Health Insurance Month. Embrace Pet Insurance stopped by. They are also part of Dick Goddard’s APL Telethon happening September 12th. EmbracePetInsurance.com

Paying for college

It’s back to school time again and education is more expensive than ever. Certified Financial Planner Professional and host of the Financial Quarterback, Jim Lineweaver talked about saving for your kids or grandkids education. www.lineweaver.net