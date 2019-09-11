Show Info: September 11, 2019
Cooking with David Moss
David kicked off the show by making Hungarian Peppers with Sausage. Click here for his recipe.
Fall destination
Looking for a picturesque place to visit this fall? Head to Berlin Heights, home to Quarry Hill Winery. The winery is open seven days a week until the end of September. www.quarryhillwinery.com
Put your best face forward
Healthy skin can be achieved at any age if you follow a few key steps. According to Lisa Stewart, owner of Solia Spa, it starts with what you eat! Solia Spa is located in Brecksville. soliaspa.com
Modern Mexican Cantina
There’s a new spot in Canton that’s spicing up the downtown. Angry Avocado is located on Market Avenue. The restaurant is closed Sundays & Mondays. facebook.com/angryavo
Redesign your space
Before you redecorate your home, there are a couple important things to consider. Laurie Lindbloom from LZL Interiors Design says start with your floor plan. Review your lifestyle and how the space will be used. lzlinteriors.com
Be aware and prepared!
September is National Preparedness Month. Marsha Ferrell, Owner of Iron Eagle Training suggests keeping certain items in your car including emergency flashers For more information and class schedule visit www.ironeagletraining.com
Protect your pets
September is also Pet Health Insurance Month. Embrace Pet Insurance stopped by. They are also part of Dick Goddard’s APL Telethon happening September 12th. EmbracePetInsurance.com
Paying for college
It’s back to school time again and education is more expensive than ever. Certified Financial Planner Professional and host of the Financial Quarterback, Jim Lineweaver talked about saving for your kids or grandkids education. www.lineweaver.net