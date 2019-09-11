Photos: 2,977 flags displayed on Ohio Statehouse lawn form design representing 9/11 attacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, are being commemorated at the Ohio Statehouse with a memorial flag display on the west lawn.

Volunteers from across Ohio installed 2,977 flags on the lawn earlier this week.

According to the Ohio Statehouse, the flags represent all of the victims of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93. When seen from above, the design represents the World Trade Center towers, with a space in the shape of the Pentagon and an open strip representing the field in Pennsylvania.

The memorial will be open to the public through Sept. 13 at noon.

