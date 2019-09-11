× Olmsted Falls City Council passes emergency resolution stiffening penalties for drivers who pass stopped school buses

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – The Olmsted Falls City Council passed an emergency resolution Wednesday that will strengthen penalties for impatient drivers who pass stopped school buses with flashing stop signs.

This comes after the mayor proposed increasing penalties for the offense from a $500 fine to up to $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail.

The mayor proposed this legislation because, according to bus drivers, people were passing stopped school buses three to four times a week and posing a threat to the safety of students.

Additionally, the district uses 84 passenger buses, which are the biggest transit style buses you can run in the state.

The emergency resolution will go immediately into law once it’s signed.